Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.18 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $7,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 22.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,682,000 after purchasing an additional 182,958 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,103,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,872 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,633,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 302.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS stock opened at $117.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.65 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.08 and a 200-day moving average of $148.75.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.92%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $1,469,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,782,100. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.33.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.