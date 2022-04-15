Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $2,208,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 689,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,989,000 after purchasing an additional 40,357 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 90,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $59.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.99. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $63.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub purchased 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

