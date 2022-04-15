Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,215 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $16,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 6.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 122,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,844 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.8% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 200,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of PCAR opened at $83.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.50. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $97.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.55.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $810,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.79.

PACCAR Profile (Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.