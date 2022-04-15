Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,705 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,105 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $11,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,122,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,425,000 after acquiring an additional 274,372 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,358,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,735,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,873,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 126,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after acquiring an additional 63,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $114.07 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.26 and a 52-week high of $118.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.83.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). IDACORP had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $335.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IDA. StockNews.com began coverage on IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDACORP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

