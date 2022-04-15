Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 325.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 79,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,018,000 after acquiring an additional 60,449 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,338,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Republic Services by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 58.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 259,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,320,717.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RSG opened at $132.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.18. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.52 and a twelve month high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

RSG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.57.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

