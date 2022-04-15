Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,470 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,470 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 754,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,912,000 after purchasing an additional 425,845 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at about $502,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 290,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,639 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 26,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 39,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.76.

AMH stock opened at $41.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average of $40.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.00%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

