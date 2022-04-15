Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,676 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,676 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $5,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Valley Forge Capital Management LP grew its position in Fair Isaac by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 724,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,384,000 after purchasing an additional 53,202 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 652,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,476,000 after purchasing an additional 17,686 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 611,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,176,000 after purchasing an additional 25,524 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,011,000 after acquiring an additional 30,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $413.72 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $342.89 and a 1-year high of $553.97. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $473.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.97.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The company had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.71.

In related news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total transaction of $7,005,365.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total transaction of $118,535.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,148 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,921. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

