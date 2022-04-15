Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $11,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,801,023,000 after buying an additional 705,288 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,060,500,000 after buying an additional 81,712 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,028,659,000 after buying an additional 55,303 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,350 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $594,766,000 after buying an additional 65,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,145,765 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $464,734,000 after buying an additional 173,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,830 shares of company stock worth $1,709,023 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.91.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $336.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $337.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.63, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.79 and a 1-year high of $526.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

