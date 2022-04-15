Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nissan Motor Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets motor vehicles and parts. In North America, Nissan’s operations include styling, engineering, manufacturing, sales, customer and corporate finance and industrial and textile equipment. Nissan in North America employs more than 20,000 people in the United States, Canada and Mexico and generates nearly 75,000 jobs through its 1,500 Nissan and Infinity dealerships across the continent. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nissan Motor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nissan Motor has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of Nissan Motor stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89. Nissan Motor has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $20.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 1.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Nissan Motor will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

