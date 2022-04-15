NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of therapies for rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company’s principal product candidate includes Quilience(R). NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. is based in Switzerland. “

Shares of NASDAQ:NLSP opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSP. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in NLS Pharmaceutics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NLS Pharmaceutics in the third quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in NLS Pharmaceutics by 3,145.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 60,548 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in NLS Pharmaceutics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in NLS Pharmaceutics by 152.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. 14.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

