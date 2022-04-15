nmcn (LON:NMCN) Shares Down 91.5%

Shares of nmcn plc (LON:NMCN – Get Rating) fell 91.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13). 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 8,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.50 ($1.53).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 42.12. The stock has a market cap of £1.04 million and a P/E ratio of 0.28.
About nmcn (LON:NMCN)
