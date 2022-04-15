Nomad Foods (NOMD) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/12/2022 – Nomad Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $29.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2022 – Nomad Foods was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nomad Foods Ltd. manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway. The Company’s portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Nomad Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom. “

3/31/2022 – Nomad Foods is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Nomad Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $33.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Nomad Foods is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Nomad Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $29.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Nomad Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $30.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Nomad Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Nomad Foods was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nomad Foods Ltd. manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway. The Company’s portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Nomad Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of NOMD traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.84. The stock had a trading volume of 825,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.89. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $31.85.

Get Nomad Foods Limited alerts:

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 13.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,218 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 40.7% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 1,629,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,901,000 after purchasing an additional 471,440 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the third quarter worth about $2,050,000. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 129,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.