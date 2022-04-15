Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.41. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 2,689,313 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NAK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.20 to $1.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 136.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,457 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 62,060 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 312.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,365 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 117,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 122.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,969 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 189,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

