Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,177,771,000 after acquiring an additional 123,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $915,191,000 after buying an additional 88,751 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $733,486,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $667,772,000 after buying an additional 128,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,429,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $514,655,000 after buying an additional 99,024 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 626 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total transaction of $259,358.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOC stock traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $467.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,120,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,518. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.74. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $336.03 and a one year high of $490.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $396.49.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 14.40%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.27.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

