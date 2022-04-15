Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Buys 56 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $663,945,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 173.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 620,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $123,351,000 after purchasing an additional 393,682 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 665.7% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 240,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,875,000 after acquiring an additional 209,382 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 50.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 401,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,892,000 after acquiring an additional 133,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 119.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 167,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,241,000 after acquiring an additional 91,045 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $244.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $171.33 and a 1 year high of $255.00.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

CSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.57.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

