Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Decreases Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTWO. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,426 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,959,000 after acquiring an additional 126,836 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,575,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,733,000 after acquiring an additional 432,685 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,020,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,152,000 after acquiring an additional 269,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 893,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,708,000 after purchasing an additional 16,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $137.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.13. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.54 and a 1-year high of $195.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTWO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.06.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

