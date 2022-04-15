Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,715,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,531,000 after buying an additional 362,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,694,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,734,000 after buying an additional 72,120 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 31.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,534,000 after buying an additional 4,796,866 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 6.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,194,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,275,000 after buying an additional 1,025,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,168,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,186,000 after buying an additional 1,038,016 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,451 shares of company stock worth $4,190,908. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.45.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 2.02.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

