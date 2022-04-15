Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Increases Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In related news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $667,729.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $607,729.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,061. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power stock opened at $102.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.06. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.65%.

Several research firms have commented on AEP. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.48.

American Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.