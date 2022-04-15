Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,742 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth $249,701,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,278,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,650,000 after purchasing an additional 77,074 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 211.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 817,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,217,000 after purchasing an additional 554,737 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 785,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,961,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 618,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,913,000 after acquiring an additional 79,112 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Shares of EXP opened at $123.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.08. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.41 and a 12-month high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.25.

Eagle Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.