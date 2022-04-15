Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 2,858 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $410,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.4% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPC opened at $87.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $88.32.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

