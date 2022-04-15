Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 38 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,669 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $381.22 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.16 and a 1 year high of $475.35. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $392.92 and a 200 day moving average of $411.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

