Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 40 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.64.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $415.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $382.32 and its 200 day moving average is $383.90. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.77 and a 52-week high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

