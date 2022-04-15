Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 953 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,001 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,518,309,000 after buying an additional 4,994,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,678,684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $742,151,000 after buying an additional 204,230 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 7,356,250 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $512,510,000 after buying an additional 163,562 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,861,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,837,932 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $337,059,000 after buying an additional 184,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EBAY. Wedbush lowered their target price on eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Argus lowered their target price on eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on eBay from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.88.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $54.15 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.53 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.35%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

