Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $19,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $416,000. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.0% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 17,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $213,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.29.

Shares of AMT opened at $255.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.03. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The stock has a market cap of $116.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 98.77%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

