Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,715 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.78.

NYSE D opened at $87.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.16 and its 200 day moving average is $78.32. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $70.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.