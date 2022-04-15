Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 53,293 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $16,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.09.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $467.66 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.42. The firm has a market cap of $124.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

