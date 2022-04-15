Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $6.87 Million Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in AON were worth $6,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in AON by 4.7% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in AON by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in AON by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $328.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.59. The firm has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a PE ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $223.19 and a 12-month high of $336.41.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total value of $174,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,390 shares of company stock worth $11,982,022. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.67.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

