Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,122 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,635 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $16,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Swarthmore Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 64,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in General Motors by 8.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 78,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 49,112 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of General Motors by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 335,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $17,683,000 after purchasing an additional 20,347 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.90.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $40.13 on Friday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

