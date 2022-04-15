Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 898,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,543 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $25,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 925.9% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

PAVE stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.48.

