Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 27,320 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,320 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.07% of Jabil worth $6,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Jabil by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Jabil by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 16,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

NYSE JBL opened at $56.95 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. Jabil’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.90%.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $745,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $759,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,251,430 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

