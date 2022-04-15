Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 489 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $17,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 146.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,069,000 after purchasing an additional 806,055 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 15,403.7% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 451,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 448,709 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 37.1% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,011,000 after acquiring an additional 311,000 shares during the last quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the third quarter valued at $19,518,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 578,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,890,000 after acquiring an additional 37,581 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGV stock opened at $323.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $335.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.91. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

