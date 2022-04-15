Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 467,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,471 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $19,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CALF. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 62.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $342,000.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of CALF stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.36.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.