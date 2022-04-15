Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 1,313 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $21,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 714.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,032,000 after buying an additional 1,702,889 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,817,000 after purchasing an additional 910,709 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $87,917,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $68,144,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,533.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 289,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,031,000 after purchasing an additional 271,935 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STZ. UBS Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.42.

STZ opened at $251.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,396.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.63 and its 200-day moving average is $229.93. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $258.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,688.89%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $399,193.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

