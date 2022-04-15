Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Short Interest Down 66.7% in March

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NKG stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $11.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,385. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.05.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.