Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Short Interest Down 66.7% in March

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NKG stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $11.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,385. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $468,000.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

