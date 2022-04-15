Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 60.3% from the March 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 13,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NUO traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $13.13. 35,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,303. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average is $15.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

