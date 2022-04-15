O3Swap Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.59 Million (O3)

O3Swap (O3) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 15th. O3Swap has a market cap of $50.68 million and $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, O3Swap has traded flat against the US dollar. One O3Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get O3Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00045375 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,033.07 or 0.07496923 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,513.56 or 1.00138406 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00041573 BTC.

About O3Swap

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

Buying and Selling O3Swap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire O3Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase O3Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for O3Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for O3Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.