ODIN PROTOCOL One Day Volume Reaches $8,888.00 (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0938 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market cap of $1.64 million and $8,888.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00044916 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,024.75 or 0.07481966 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,446.00 or 1.00046545 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00041406 BTC.

About ODIN PROTOCOL

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ODIN PROTOCOL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODIN PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

