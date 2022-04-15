Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of OPI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.60. The stock had a trading volume of 243,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $31.69.

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $147.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.32 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

