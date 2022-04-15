Ontology Hits One Day Trading Volume of $28.71 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Ontology coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a market capitalization of $450.49 million and approximately $28.71 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ontology has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

