Opaleye Management Inc. Acquires 9,100 Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Stock

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 9,100 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $22,022.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,844,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,882,959.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 13th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 7,345 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $18,362.50.

On Friday, January 28th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 500 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,100.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 17,363 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $35,594.15.

On Friday, January 21st, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 35,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $76,650.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 23,688 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $53,061.12.

Shares of TCON opened at $2.51 on Friday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average is $2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.77.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCON. Zacks Investment Research cut TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $3,039,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,055,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 536,629 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $556,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 76.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 133,441 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

