Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Receives $26.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

OPRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oportun Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on Oportun Financial in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

In other Oportun Financial news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $73,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPRT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 348.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 43,289 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oportun Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $685,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Oportun Financial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Oportun Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oportun Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPRT traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $13.50. 266,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,952. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.67. The company has a market cap of $432.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.28. Oportun Financial has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.52 million. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 7.56%. Oportun Financial’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Oportun Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.