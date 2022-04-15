Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Receives “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. BTIG Research currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on OPRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oportun Financial from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oportun Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:OPRT traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.50. 266,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,952. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.67. The company has a market cap of $432.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.28. Oportun Financial has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.52 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Oportun Financial news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $73,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ribbit Capital GP III Ltd. bought a new stake in Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter worth $11,283,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Oportun Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 485,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after acquiring an additional 45,747 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,212 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oportun Financial (Get Rating)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.