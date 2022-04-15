Oppenheimer Weighs in on Albertsons Companies, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 79.21%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.46.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 16.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 108.1% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 20.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

