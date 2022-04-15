Opsens (TSE:OPS) Shares Down 7.3%

Shares of Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS – Get Rating) were down 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.66 and last traded at C$1.66. Approximately 64,838 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 194,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.79.

Several brokerages recently commented on OPS. Raymond James upped their target price on Opsens to C$6.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Opsens to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Opsens in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.35 target price on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.60. The company has a market cap of C$223.52 million and a P/E ratio of -50.49.

Opsens ( TSE:OPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$8.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Opsens Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

