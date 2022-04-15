OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) will post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings. OraSure Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 380%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OraSure Technologies.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

OSUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Shares of OSUR stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.74. 298,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,807. OraSure Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $13.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.22 million, a PE ratio of -21.06 and a beta of -0.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,286,000. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,250,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,068,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,871,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,332,000 after buying an additional 635,793 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,564,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,472,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,176,000 after buying an additional 337,791 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OraSure Technologies (OSUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.