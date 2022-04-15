OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Short Interest Update

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, an increase of 118.0% from the March 15th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 894,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OCLN stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. 231,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,331. OriginClear has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Get OriginClear alerts:

About OriginClear (Get Rating)

OriginClear, Inc provides water treatment solutions worldwide. It licenses its Electro Water Separation water cleanup technology that utilizes a catalytic process to concentrate and eliminate suspended solids in commercial and industrial wastewater; and Advanced Oxidation technology for reducing or eliminating dissolved organic microtoxins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OriginClear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OriginClear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.