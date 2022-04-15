Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.660-$1.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE ONL opened at $13.61 on Friday. Orion Office REIT has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth $9,893,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $171,893,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,540,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,582,000. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

