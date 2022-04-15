Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Announces Dividend of $0.27

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2667 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS ORKLY opened at $9.09 on Friday. Orkla ASA has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Get Orkla ASA alerts:

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORKLY shares. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Orkla ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Orkla ASA from 76.00 to 73.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

About Orkla ASA (Get Rating)

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orkla ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orkla ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.