Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

OSCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Oscar Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

In other Oscar Health news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $96,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 49,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $354,368.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,912 shares of company stock valued at $658,944.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oscar Health by 14.5% during the third quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC now owns 37,614,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,112,000 after buying an additional 4,755,222 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Oscar Health by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,324,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833,899 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,512,000. Lakestar Growth I G.P. Ltd purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,086,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,541,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OSCR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.91. The company had a trading volume of 601,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,132. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70. Oscar Health has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $496.07 million for the quarter. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 35.39% and a negative net margin of 31.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Oscar Health will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oscar Health (Get Rating)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.