Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Oscar Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Oscar Health stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.91. The stock had a trading volume of 601,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,132. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70. Oscar Health has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $29.70.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $496.07 million for the quarter. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 35.39% and a negative net margin of 31.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Oscar Health will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $140,765.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $96,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,912 shares of company stock valued at $658,944.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oscar Health by 14.5% during the third quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC now owns 37,614,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,112,000 after buying an additional 4,755,222 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Oscar Health by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,324,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833,899 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,512,000. Lakestar Growth I G.P. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth about $18,086,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth about $16,541,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

